Apple’s new build your TV library sale has full seasons for $10 or less

Following up all of the discounted movies in the sale from earlier in the week, Apple is back today with a batch of TV show season discounts for $10 or less. With recent favorites like The Big Bang Theory and other sitcoms to dramas like Snowfall, there are plenty of series available to kickstart your next binge watching session at a discount. Everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple launches build your TV library sale

Apple is discounting a selection of TV shows to $9.99 or less per season. Down from the usual $20 or so per season price tags, these are some of the best prices to date and a great chance to load up your library of content or lock-in a favorite series before it disappears from streaming services.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of MCU titles and films starring iconic actresses in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like the Captain America: Civil War and Captain Marvel, you’ll find various flicks on sale from $1.

