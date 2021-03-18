FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fisher-Price’s toddler xylophone hits Amazon all-time low at $6 + more kids’ toys from $5.50

-
We have spotted some solid offers on baby and toddler toys from Fisher-Price, Little Tikes, Disney, and more today. One standout is the Fisher-Price Classic Xylophone for $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $16, today’s offer is 62% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Not only can the little ones have a blast smashing the bright colorful keys, but the whole thing is on wheels so they can drag it around via the tethered mallet. Helping to develop “hand-eye coordination and gross motor skills,” is it designed for infants ages 18-months or older. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more kids’ toy deals from $5.50

More kid’s toy deals:

While we are talking about the kids, we are now tracking some big-time price drops on the amazing Toca Boca iOS apps from $1 as well as a solid offer on subscriptions to PBS Kids for $1. Then check out our latest LEGO building kit roundup for the first major price drops on the new 2021 kits from $12 (just make sure you check out the amazing new Winnie the Pooh kit) and the ongoing Osmo Easter STEM-kit sale at 30% off

More on the Fisher-Price Classic Xylophone:

  • Classic, baby-favorite musical pull toy
  • Baby uses the tethered mallet to tap on the 8 colorful keys
  • Pull string and easy-rolling wheels let toddlers pull it along anywhere
  • Helps develop hand-eye coordination and gross motor skills
  • For infants and toddlers ages 18 months and older

