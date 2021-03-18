Get 4 professional-grade video and photo apps from Movavi for $50 (Reg. $229)

Whether you prefer creating YouTube videos or fine-art photography, having access to the right tools is important. The Essential Movavi Mac & Windows Software Bundle brings together four of the best apps available for working with photos and video. Right now, you can get the full line-up for just $49.99 (Reg. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Founded back in 2004, Movavi has been a leader in visual creativity for some time now. This bundle includes four top apps from the company, and you get the latest versions for both Mac and PC.

Movavi Video Editor Plus 2021 provides everything a filmmaker needs, from basic clip editing to advanced keyframe animation. This video editing software has a huge selection of titles, filters, and transitions, plus visual effects such as slow motion and chroma key. Want to share your videos in different formats? Movavi Video Converter Premium 2021 can handle that. The app supports over 180 file types, with 200 presets to suit different devices and online platforms.

For photographers, Movavi Picverse Personal offers professional-grade image editing. The software uses AI and HDR technology to enhance your images, and you can select from over 100 filters and effects. To help you show off the finished shots, the bundle also includes Movavi Slideshow Maker 7 Personal. This app allows you to create amazing presentations with a few clicks.

The four apps are worth $229 put together, but you can grab this bundle today for just $49.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

