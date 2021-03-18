FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mate X foldable 750W eBike touts a 75-mile range, now $250 off with our exclusive code

Wellbots is teaming up with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on the Mate X Foldable 750W eBike for $2,049 shipped when code ELECTREK250 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $2,299 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings, comes within $50 of the lowest we’ve tracked, and is a rare discount on this model.

Mate X arrives with a rugged build that’s centered around fat tires and full hydraulic suspension to handle everything from commuting to work or taking it off-road for some more adventurous riding. You’ll be able to count on top speeds of up to 32 MPH which pairs with a 75-mile range, as well as a removable battery for more convenient recharges. That’s all with a foldable design that can collapse into a smaller package when you’re not cruising the streets. Mate Bikes is highly-rated overall.

Mate X Foldable 750W eBike features:

Meet Mate X, the newest foldable electric bike by Mate Bike. This bike was built to last: It comes with fat tires and full hydraulic suspension so that you can take it off road (75 miles range!). Together with an easy folding system and a removable battery this makes Mate X the best bike for festivals or outdoor events! The hydraulic disc brakes provide a smoother, more reliable braking with fingertip effort. Automatic pad adjustment as pads wear down. Mate X convinces with an elegant, yet simple design.

