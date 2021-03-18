Up your TikTok game for just $12.50 with this Neewer USB Ring Light bundle (Reg. $23)

Bestlight (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the Neewer 10-inch USB LED Ring Light bundle for $12.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply coupon code 45TRL320 at checkout. This is a no-frills ring light setup that doesn’t cost much more than few lattes and makes for great option for folks that don’t need the latest and greatest. Having said that, it does include everything you need to get started like the 10-inch ring light, tabletop tripod stand, wireless remote shutter control, phone holder, and more. Perfect for YouTube, Instagram, and TikiTok creators (among others), the light has three color modes and 10 brightness settings, while the universal and adjustable phone holder keeps your recording device in place. Everything is USB-powered and carries a 4+ stars rating from hundreds. More details below.

At just $12.50 or so, you’re really already looking at one of the most affordable options out there. You will find some no-name options with just the light for slightly less as well as this bundle option for $12, but the reviews aren’t nearly as good and for $1 or $2 more, you might as well go with today’s lead deal.

The lighting deals certainly don’t stop there though. We have offers available on LIFX’s 800-lumen HomeKit-enabled RGB LED bulb, these Amazon dusk-to-dawn night lights, and this 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights. just be sure to check out Elgato’s first Light Strip, our review of the Wyze Bulb Color, and everything on sale in today’s Green Deals roundup as well.

More on the Neewer Ring Light bundle:

(1)10-Inch USB LED Ring Light(with USB Switch Control Line), (1)Tabletop Tripod Stand, (1)Wireless Shutter Remote, (1)Flexible Phone Holder, (1)Tripod Head; The ring light can be used separately with other stands with 1/4inch screw thread. It comes in handy whenever you need extra light for making up, taking photos, making videos, Tiktok, selfie, YouTube video, vloggers and live streaming, etc

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!