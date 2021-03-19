Blue’s popular Snowball iCE USB Microphone drops to $35 for today only (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, like it still fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked in quite a while. Ideal for everything from podcasts and conference calls to recording vocals and music ideas. This USB mic supports recording resolutions up to 44.1kHz/16-bit with a 40 to 18kHz frequency response range, and compatibility with your Mac/PC out of the box. It also ships with a nice metal mic stand and the USB cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, check out the TONOR Condenser USB mic with a USB-C cable for $27 shipped at Amazon. This one doesn’t include the Blue branding, but it will save you even more over today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind, the Blue mics are quite good for the price (they sit atop our list of the best podcast mics out there) and will likely out perform this TONOR to most ears.

Be sure to check out our reviews for the Samson Q9U USB/XLR package, the Movo UM700, and the Tula Mic. Then dive into our coverage of the latest releases including the Marantz USB-C podcasting mic, the JLab Talk USB-C microphone lineup, and Tascam’s sub $100 TM-70 mic bundle.

More on the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic:

Capture studio-quality audio for vocals, music, multimedia production and gaming with Snowball—the world’s most popular family of USB microphones. Snowball and Snowball iCE feature industry-leading Blue condenser capsule technology to deliver natural sound directly to your desktop. And the simple USB connection and plug-and-play operation means you don’t need any extra gear—just plug right in and start recording and streaming in amazing quality.

