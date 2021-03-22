FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Be ready to hit the course this spring: 2-yrs. Golf Digest magazine now just $5 (Reg. $40+), more

-
Mediadiscountmags
Reg. $40 $5

DiscountMags is now offering a particularly deep price drop on Golf Digest magazine subscriptions. Just in time for golfing season, you can now lock-in 2-years for just $4.99. Shipping is free, there is no sales tax, and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your subscription. Regularly $20 per year at Amazon, today’s offer is the best we can find by a long shot and a great time to either jump in for the first time or extend your subscription at a discount. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

For those unfamiliar here, Golf Digest magazine is “one of the top golfing publications in the world.” Alongside articles from some of the top names in the game, this one is designed for both advanced players and beginners. It covers instructional content, gear reviews, and much more to get your ready for golf season. 

This deal is part of an ongoing Deal of the Week event where you’ll also find some solid offers on HGTV, Consumer Reports and more. We also have loads more magazine deals to browse through until midnight right here including Sports Illustrated, Wired, and much more

Go grab your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies and dive into our latest Reading List for some fresh new ideas. You’ll also want to check out our Media hub for more entertainment offers including the latest Apple movie sale and much more

More on Golf Digest Magazine:

Golf Digest magazine also has an instructional section in each issue, which includes tips to help you play like a pro. Professional golfers such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson write new articles for the magazine every month. They detail their experiences on the courses, giving you new ideas to control your swing and lower your score. You don’t need to worry about forgetting anything you learn, either, because each issue has a pocket guide that you can tear off and slip into your pocket to use on the course.

