FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale cuts up to 70% off boots, slippers, more from $30

-
FashionNordstrom RackUGG
70% off From $30

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Event takes up to 70% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on sneakers, boots, slippers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Biltmore Plain Toe Boots for men. These boots are currently marked down to $90 and originally were priced at $150. This style is a classic piece that can be dressed up or down and they’re waterproof, which is nice for spring weather. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and flexible too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the latest Lululemon Spring Sale that’s offering up to 65% off leggings, shorts, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

UGG

About the Author

Sunglass Hut’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Ray...
HOKA running shoes flash sale offers up to 50% off spri...
Lululemon offers new spring deals up to 65% off: Leggin...
Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 75% off dress ...
Fossil’s Spring Sale offers hybrid smartwatches f...
Eddie Bauer’s Flash Sale takes extra 50% off all ...
Chaco, KEEN, TEVA, and other footwear up to 65% off jus...
Old Navy takes up to 50% off tops, shorts, more from $1...
Show More Comments

Related

Nordstrom Rack’s Boot Flash Sale takes extra 40% off: Sperry, Steve Madden, more

Learn More
75% off

Nordstrom’s Boot Sale offers up to 75% off men’s styles + free shipping: Cole Haan, Sperry, more

+ free shipping Learn More
43% off

Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs turn themselves on and off for $8

$4 each Learn More

Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Yuffie episode

Learn More
41% off

This smart RGB LED light bulb doesn’t need a hub and is under $6 Prime shipped (Save 41%)

Under $6 Learn More
50% off

Sunglass Hut’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more

+ extra 25% off Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitors upgrade your gaming rig from $599 (Save $100)

From $599 Learn More
50% off

Original Tritan Spork delivers a fork, knife, and spoon for under $2 Prime shipped (50% off)

Under $2 Learn More