Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 75% off dress shirts, pants, more

For a limited time only, Perry Ellis is having a Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 75% off dress shirts, pants, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Slim Fit Blue Check Dress Shirt that’s currently marked down to $30, which is $60 off the original rate. This classic shirt is lightweight, a great option to layer, and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. It also pairs nicely with jeans, khakis, or shorts alike. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this event is the Chris Chelsea Boots that are marked down to $65. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $125. It’s available in several color options and cushioned for added comfort.

Our top picks from Perry Ellis include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off all clearance with deals from just $10.

