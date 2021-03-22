Save more than 35% on Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless Razor from $95 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Arc5 5-Blade Cordless Electric Razor for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s offer is at least $50 off, slightly below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This one is very similar to the model we spotted last week for $150, just without the auto-cleaning dock. It features “five ultra-sharp precision honed 30-degree Nanotech blades,” a multi-flex pivoting head, and built-in sensors to automatically adjust power for tougher areas. Along with the wet/dry design, it houses a built-in pop-up trimmer for detailing and ships with a travel pouch and AC charger. Rated 4+ stars from over over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For an even more affordable alternative, take a look at the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver. This one might not be as powerful overall, but it is among the most popular options out there for a reason. Along with the stellar ratings, it sells for just $35 at Amazon and will provide a clean shave with light detailing action much the same.

While we are talking personal care and bathroom upgrades, be sure to dive into our ongoing offer on the Withings Body+ Apple Health Scale right here. The dive into our fashion deal hub to upgrade your workout gear and wardrobe. This morning saw up to 65% off in the Lululemon spring sale with free shipping and you’ll find plenty more right here.

More on the Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver:

Sharp men’s shaver blades: Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver with five ultra-sharp precision honed 30° Nanotech blades and ultra-thin Arc foil follow facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave

Wet/Dry electric shaver and trimmer 2 in 1: Built-in pop up trimmer details mustaches, beards and sideburns; Wet/dry waterproof shaver allows for convenient shaving in or out of the shower

Multi Flex pivoting head: Panasonic flexible pivoting electric shaver head glides

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!