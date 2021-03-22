FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save more than 35% on Panasonic’s Arc5 Cordless Razor from $95 shipped (Reg. $150)

-
Reg. $150 From $95

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Arc5 5-Blade Cordless Electric Razor for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s offer is at least $50 off, slightly below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This one is very similar to the model we spotted last week for $150, just without the auto-cleaning dock. It features “five ultra-sharp precision honed 30-degree Nanotech blades,” a multi-flex pivoting head, and built-in sensors to automatically adjust power for tougher areas. Along with the wet/dry design, it houses a built-in pop-up trimmer for detailing and ships with a travel pouch and AC charger. Rated 4+ stars from over over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For an even more affordable alternative, take a look at the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver. This one might not be as powerful overall, but it is among the most popular options out there for a reason. Along with the stellar ratings, it sells for just $35 at Amazon and will provide a clean shave with light detailing action much the same. 

More on the Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver:

  • Sharp men’s shaver blades: Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver with five ultra-sharp precision honed 30° Nanotech blades and ultra-thin Arc foil follow facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave
  • Wet/Dry electric shaver and trimmer 2 in 1: Built-in pop up trimmer details mustaches, beards and sideburns; Wet/dry waterproof shaver allows for convenient shaving in or out of the shower
  • Multi Flex pivoting head: Panasonic flexible pivoting electric shaver head glides

