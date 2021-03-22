FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sunglass Hut’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more

Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off top brands and an extra 25% off Michael Kors styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, Persol, Burberry, Michael Kors, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Aviator Mirror Sunglasses that are currently marked down $143 and originally were priced at $179. This style can be worn by both men or women alike and versatile to wear with casual wear as well as workout wear. It also comes in several lens color options and they’re lightweight for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

