Amazon will sell you this highly-rated Bella Juice Extractor today for just $30 shipped (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Bella High Power Juice Extractor for just $29.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly up to $70 at Best Buy, and more readily in the $60 range at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While it might not be the fanciest option out there, at just $30 and with 4+ star ratings from thousands across Best Buy and Amazon, it is certainly worth a look. Features include a 1000-watt motor, 3-inch chute feed, low and high settings, non-skid feet, and dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups. The stainless steel housing also comes with a 1-liter juice container. More details below.

At just $30, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable juicer for less, never mind one from a brand you can trust. Even Cusinart’s basic citrus juicer goes for $30. You could just opt for this $17 Black+Decker juicer for meal prep and the like, but if it’s a proper juicer to support your health routine, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets.

Go scoop up KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener while it’s on sale, then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounts. Alongside the ongoing Home Depot patio furniture sale, we also have some great deals on Anker’s smartphone-controlled eufy RoboVac G30, this Keurig K-Slim K-Cup Coffee Maker, and the TaoTronics’ highly-rated rechargeable table lamp. Just make sure you dive into our hands-on review of the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+.

More on the Bella High Power Juice Extractor:

POWERFUL JUICER: This juicer features a wide feed tube that can handle fruits & veggies whole including skin & seeds for maximum nutritional benefit & a 1000-watt 2-speed motor to deliver fresh juice fast, even from hard vegetables like carrots & beets

EASY TO CLEAN: Removable pulp container & micro mesh filter make it ideal for lemons, limes, oranges & other citrus as well as hard fruits & veggies. Detachable, dishwasher safe parts & splash free lid, pouring spout & non-skid feet prevent messes.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED: The fast, powerful blade system extracts fresh, healthy juice, and the user manual includes a variety of recipes to help you get started. A sleek stainless steeling housing includes a locking clamp to help prevent spills

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!