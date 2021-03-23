Blu-ray + 4K from $12: Star Trek Stardate Collection, News of the World, John Wick, more

Amazon is currently offering the Star Trek: Stardate Collection on Blu-ray for $32.99 shipped. Regularly going for $44 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low there and is the best available. If you’re a Star Trek fan, this is a must-have in any collection. It includes the original 10 movies ranging from Star Trek: The Motion Picture to Star Trek X: Nemesis. Not only does this bundle have all 10 movies on Blu-ray, but it also provides digital copies, enabling the ability to watch when you’re not at home. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more great movies on sale.

Star Trek: Stardate Collection:

The 12-disc Stardate Collection features not just the 10 films, but also 25 hours of bonus content. The value-added material includes commentaries (Michael and Denise Okuda, Nicholas Meyer, Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, Jonathan Frakes, Rick Berman and more), behind-the-scenes featurettes, interviews (with, among others William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and Ronald D. Moore), storyboards, tributes, deleted scenes, trailers, etc. There’s also an Evolutions bonus disc with featurettes titled The Evolution of the Enterprise, Villains of Star Trek, I Love the Star Trek Movies, Farewell to Star Trek: The Experience, Klingon Encounter, Borg Invasion 4D and Charting the Final Frontier.

