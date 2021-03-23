FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Blu-ray + 4K from $12: Star Trek Stardate Collection, News of the World, John Wick, more

-
AmazonMedia
Save now From $12

Amazon is currently offering the Star Trek: Stardate Collection on Blu-ray for $32.99 shipped. Regularly going for $44 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low there and is the best available. If you’re a Star Trek fan, this is a must-have in any collection. It includes the original 10 movies ranging from Star Trek: The Motion Picture to Star Trek X: Nemesis. Not only does this bundle have all 10 movies on Blu-ray, but it also provides digital copies, enabling the ability to watch when you’re not at home. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more great movies on sale.

More Blu-ray + 4K discounts:

Be sure to swing by our media hub before you leave. Microsoft’s latest $5 sale includes the Divergent series, Non-Stop, and much more. Plus, Apple’s newest iTunes sale just dropped today. Included in it, you’ll find titles such as Blade RunnerArrivalStar TrekAd Astra, and many others.

Star Trek: Stardate Collection:

The 12-disc Stardate Collection features not just the 10 films, but also 25 hours of bonus content. The value-added material includes commentaries (Michael and Denise Okuda, Nicholas Meyer, Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, Jonathan Frakes, Rick Berman and more), behind-the-scenes featurettes, interviews (with, among others William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and Ronald D. Moore), storyboards, tributes, deleted scenes, trailers, etc. There’s also an Evolutions bonus disc with featurettes titled The Evolution of the Enterprise, Villains of Star Trek, I Love the Star Trek Movies, Farewell to Star Trek: The Experience, Klingon Encounter, Borg Invasion 4D and Charting the Final Frontier.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Ve...
Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch ...
Save up to 28% on JBL portable Bluetooth speakers in a ...
WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s transfers speed...
You don’t need MagSafe with Spigen’s Valent...
Rest your MacBook on this aluminum stand for just $22 (...
ust’s lantern-shaped Tool-A-Long Multi-Tool dives...
PowerA’s Elite-style Fusion Pro Xbox Controller w...
Show More Comments

Related

48% off

Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Vent Clips, now $2 each (Save 48%)

$2 each Learn More
Save now

Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-course bundle, now $34

$34 Learn More
50% off

JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers for $150 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

$150 Learn More
$115 off

Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch TV at $205.50 (All-time low, $115 off)

$204.50 Learn More
Save $750

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G falls to new all-time low at $650 (Reg. $1,400)

$650 Learn More

All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase ‘cutest bounty in the galaxy’

Order Now! Learn More
$100 off

Square D Wiser energy monitor keeps tabs on your home’s electric usage at $100 off

$199 Learn More
20% off

Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats, adidas, Fanatics gear, more: Store credit up to 20% off

From $20 Learn More