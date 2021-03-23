Protect your home with Germ Guardian’s HEPA UV light Air Purifier at $50 (Reg. $85+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Germ Guardian True HEPA Air Purifier with UV for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $85 range at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $70, today’s offer is as much as 40% in savings, slightly below the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. If you’re looking to rid your home of harmful germs and toxins, today’s deal might be just what you’re after. This is a 3-in-1 model with a true HEPA filtration system that “reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens.” The built-in UV-C light also helps with the airborne viruses while the pre-filter and activated charcoal filter deal with odors, pet hair, and other larger particulates. This model also has three speed settings and carries a 4+ star rating from over 33,000 Amazon customers. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

But if it’s just something to take care of your immediate space or a small home office, something like this Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier at $35 might do the trick. Carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds, the 2-stage filtration system is complemented by three fan speeds and a particularly portable form-factor. It’s not quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, but it will get the job done in smaller environments.

First go check out the new View Plus air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking from Airthings, as well as this deal on its Wave Plus smart air quality monitor, then head over to our home goods guide for even more. We are still tracking a solid $50 price drop on the high-end Blueair Blue Pure 211+ purifier, but we also have great deals for the rest of the house today including Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim K-Cup Coffee Maker, this highly-rated Bella Juice Extractor, and ecobee’s 2-pack of SmartSensors with HomeKit, just name a few.

More on the Germ Guardian True HEPA Air Purifier:

3 IN 1 AIR PURIFIER FOR HOME True HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air

KILLS GERMS UV C light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds

TRAPS ALLERGENS Pre filter traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles while extending the life of the HEPA filter

REDUCES ODORS Activated charcoal filter helps to reduce unwanted odors from pets, smoke, cooking fumes, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!