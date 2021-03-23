FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Traders, Dream A Little Dream, Tahrir App, more

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s new all-time lows on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air and the Gold Box Anker accessory sale, we have now collected all of the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Highlights include titles like Star Traders: Frontiers, Dream A Little Dream, Tahrir App – Text on image, Thunderspace, and more. Head below for closer look at all of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TEDICT: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 16: $70 (Reg. $80)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: D.B.System: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Colorscape – color your photos: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Instants – Instax Retro Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ultra-High Pixel Camera Editor: $4 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: MIDI Designer Pro 2: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sporty’s E6B Flight Computer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Star Traders Frontiers:

Command your ship and crew as a space pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more in Star Traders: Frontiers – an epic space RPG from Trese Brothers Games. Venture forth into a massive open universe, rich with adventure and the lore of the Star Traders. Choose your path by assembling and commanding your custom crew and spaceship in a constantly evolving galaxy torn by internal strife, political intrigue, and alien threats. Will you fly as a pirate terrorizing shipping lanes, join the solar wars as a military captain, or track targets across the stars as a fearsome bounty hunter?

