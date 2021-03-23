FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft movie sale has Non-Stop, Divergent series, Are We Done Yet?, more at $5 each

Microsoft is back with another weekly $5 movie sale. One of our top picks is Non-Stop, which goes for $10 at Google Play. Liam Neeson takes center stage in this “action thriller played out at 40,000-feet in the air.” This movie follows U.S. Air Marshal Bill Marks (Liam Neeson), who receives a series of cryptic texts that threaten to kill a passenger every 20-minutes until $150 million is transferred to an off-shore account. What happens? You’ll have to watch to find out. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our top picks or swing by Microsoft to see everything on sale.

Other $5 movies:

Speaking of adding movies to your library, have you seen the latest sale on iTunes yet? It just dropped today, and when you browse through it you’ll find titles such as Blade Runner, Arrival, Star Trek, Ad Astra, and many more. These movies are available for $10 or less and are a great way to bulk up your library if you’re more of a sci-fi fan.

More about Non-Stop:

An air marshal springs into action during a transatlantic flight after receiving a series of text messages demanding $150 million into an off-shore account, or someone will die every 20 minutes.

