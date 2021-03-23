Ruggedize your 11-inch iPad Pro with Spigen’s Tough Armor Case at only $10 (Save 62%)

Spigen Inc (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Tough Armor Pro Case for 11-inch iPad Pro for $9.99 Prime shipped when coupon code 96LJJHZ4 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. The coupon code paired with a recent price drop deliver 62% of savings alongside the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a premium way to ruggedize your iPad Pro, this case is here to save the day. Unlike the few others that come close to this price range, you’re actually getting a case that’s made by a well-known brand. This unit works with both 2018 and 2020 11-inch iPad Pro models and is fully compatible with all Apple Pencil 2 functionality. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Unsurprisingly, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. ESR’s Magnetic Case comes somewhat close at $15 Prime shipped, but that’s still around 33% more costly. That being said, it does offer a magnetic design that mimics what you’ll find with Apple’s Smart Folio. More than 5,800 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And speaking of Apple, have you seen the recent deals we’ve unraveled? Options include Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 512GB at $1,170, a leather loop Apple Watch band for $8.50, and Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case for $112. For even more, give our dedicated Apple guide a moment of your time.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro Case features:

Only Compatible with all functions of the Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

Built-in kickstand for easy hands-free viewing

Shock-absorbent layers with Air Cushion Technology

Raised edges for added screen and camera protection

Precisely designed for iPad Pro 11” (2020/2018)

