Amazon 1-day Melissa & Doug kids’ toy sale from $8: Play sets, sticker books, more up to 41% off

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesMelissa & Doug
41% off From $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 41% off Melissa & Doug kids’ toys and play sets. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. There are a wide range of options here from simple puzzles and sticker books to wooden stamp sets, games, and more. With deals starting from just $8, this is perfect opportunity to score the kids some new gear and knock some gifts off your list at up to 41% off. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Gold Box Melissa & Doug sale:

Speaking of deals for the kids, the Kindle Kids Edition tablet is now down at a new Amazon all-time low and we are still tracking huge price drops on Osmo STEM kits for Easter. Then dive into our LEGO hub for details on the new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets as well as price drops on building kits starting from just $12

More on the Melissa & Doug Construction Set in a Box:

  • CONSTRUCTION BUILDING SET: The Melissa & Doug Wooden Construction Building Set in a Box comes with 48 wooden pieces including nuts, bolts, drilled bars to connect, and a child-size screwdriver to help budding builders get the job done.
  • BIG PLANS:This set of 48 sturdy pieces includes building plans for a crane, motorcycle, airplane, and race car to get the fun started.
  • PLAY AND LEARN: Promotes counting, sorting, and fine motor skills; encourages problem solving and constructive play.

Amazon

