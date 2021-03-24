FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AUKEY’s ultra-compact 1080p dash cam spans less than 2.3 inches: $39.50 (Save 34%)

-
Amazonaukey
34% off $39.50

AUKEY Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Cam (DR01) for $39.59 shipped when clipping the on-page 34% off coupon. That’s over $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Want to keep tabs on upcoming road trips without cluttering up your dashboard? If so, this deal may have your name written all over it. Despite being a full-fledged dash cam, it sports very compact design and 1080p sensor. A built-in battery is paired with a shock and vibration sensor that can automatically power up this unit to record what happened even when the car is turned off. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Give your vehicle’s windshield a once-over before and after installation when using a bit of today’s savings on Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. Grabbing these means you can keep 20 ready-to-go wipes in your glove compartment, making it a cinch to clean windows, your in-vehicle screen, and more.

And if you’ve got an aging vehicle, you may want to consider scooping up Anker’s Roav SmartCharge FM Transmitter at under $20. It pairs to your smartphone using Bluetooth, effectively giving your car a modern upgrade. While you’re at it, why not keep REAPR’s Versa TAC Wrecking Bar Multi-Tool in your trunk for $18 Prime shipped.

AUKEY 1080p Dash Cam (DR01) features:

  • The DR01 backs you up in any road incident. Sony Exmor Sensor captures super-sharp 1080p video with 170° field of view and also performs well for nighttime driving
  • Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage.
  • Powered by the included dual-port USB car charger and internal supercapacitor. The super-capacitor has greater heat & cold endurance (-30°C – 75°C / -22°F – 167°F) and longer lifetime than standard battery technology

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

aukey

About the Author

At $7.50 each, don’t overlook this 2-pack of LED ...
Save up to 25% on Spigen’s latest iPhone 12/Pro/M...
Grab an 80-pack of SF Bay K-Cup Coffee Pods today at Am...
Declutter your office, basement, or garage with two IRI...
WD_Black Thunderbolt 3 Game Docks elevate your battlest...
Kick single-use batteries to the curb with this 4-pack ...
This Z-shaped gaming desk ships to your door for $56 (S...
Complete podcasting rig in a box for just $36.50: Tonor...
Show More Comments

Related

Optoma’s new 4K gaming projectors have 240Hz refresh rates, up to 4,000-lumen lamps, more

Order Now! Learn More
Save $60

Enjoy four months of Apple Music Family for FREE if you’re a new subscriber

FREE Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Superbrothers, Almost Gone, Muse Dash, more

FREE+ Learn More

Jessica Alba’s brand Honest Baby just launched clothing with organic fabric

Learn More
All-time low

Automate your home with Alexa or Assistant when you pick up Lenovo’s $10 Wi-Fi Smart Plug

$10 Learn More
All-time low

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with this Linksys Velop MX10 mesh router system at $150 off

$150 off Learn More
31% off

At $7.50 each, don’t overlook this 2-pack of LED camping lanterns (Save 31%)

$7.50 each Learn More
Save 25%

Save up to 25% on Spigen’s latest iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases from $10

From $10 Learn More