AUKEY’s ultra-compact 1080p dash cam spans less than 2.3 inches: $39.50 (Save 34%)

AUKEY Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Cam (DR01) for $39.59 shipped when clipping the on-page 34% off coupon. That’s over $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Want to keep tabs on upcoming road trips without cluttering up your dashboard? If so, this deal may have your name written all over it. Despite being a full-fledged dash cam, it sports very compact design and 1080p sensor. A built-in battery is paired with a shock and vibration sensor that can automatically power up this unit to record what happened even when the car is turned off. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Give your vehicle’s windshield a once-over before and after installation when using a bit of today’s savings on Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. Grabbing these means you can keep 20 ready-to-go wipes in your glove compartment, making it a cinch to clean windows, your in-vehicle screen, and more.

And if you’ve got an aging vehicle, you may want to consider scooping up Anker’s Roav SmartCharge FM Transmitter at under $20. It pairs to your smartphone using Bluetooth, effectively giving your car a modern upgrade. While you’re at it, why not keep REAPR’s Versa TAC Wrecking Bar Multi-Tool in your trunk for $18 Prime shipped.

AUKEY 1080p Dash Cam (DR01) features:

The DR01 backs you up in any road incident. Sony Exmor Sensor captures super-sharp 1080p video with 170° field of view and also performs well for nighttime driving

Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage.

Powered by the included dual-port USB car charger and internal supercapacitor. The super-capacitor has greater heat & cold endurance (-30°C – 75°C / -22°F – 167°F) and longer lifetime than standard battery technology

