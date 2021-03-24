AUKEY’s ultra-compact 1080p dash cam spans less than 2.3 inches: $39.50 (Save 34%)

AUKEY Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Cam (DR01) for $39.59 shipped when clipping the on-page 34% off coupon. That’s over $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Want to keep tabs on upcoming road trips without cluttering up your dashboard? If so, this deal may have your name written all over it. Despite being a full-fledged dash cam, it sports very compact design and 1080p sensor. A built-in battery is paired with a shock and vibration sensor that can automatically power up this unit to record what happened even when the car is turned off. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Give your vehicle’s windshield a once-over before and after installation when using a bit of today’s savings on Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. Grabbing these means you can keep 20 ready-to-go wipes in your glove compartment, making it a cinch to clean windows, your in-vehicle screen, and more.
And if you’ve got an aging vehicle, you may want to consider scooping up Anker’s Roav SmartCharge FM Transmitter at under $20. It pairs to your smartphone using Bluetooth, effectively giving your car a modern upgrade. While you’re at it, why not keep REAPR’s Versa TAC Wrecking Bar Multi-Tool in your trunk for $18 Prime shipped.
AUKEY 1080p Dash Cam (DR01) features:
- The DR01 backs you up in any road incident. Sony Exmor Sensor captures super-sharp 1080p video with 170° field of view and also performs well for nighttime driving
- Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage.
- Powered by the included dual-port USB car charger and internal supercapacitor. The super-capacitor has greater heat & cold endurance (-30°C – 75°C / -22°F – 167°F) and longer lifetime than standard battery technology
