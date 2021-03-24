Score this Nintendo Mario Boo Mansion diorama for your collection from $14 (50% off)

Target is now offering the Nintendo Deluxe Boo Mansion Set for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard holders can score it for $14.25 shipped. Regularly up to $30, this is at least 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for the kids or your growing Super Mario Bros. collection, this set recreates one of the haunted mansions from the game complete with Boo ghosts and more. It includes a 2.5-inch Fire Mario figure, trick door mechanics, and an interactive lift. Ratings are somewhat split on Target, but these Mario playsets carry solid ratings on Amazon. More details below.

Not interested it the playset above? Adorn your game room shelf with this Nintendo Super Mario Coin Crasher Wave 1: Mario Kart figure at under $6 Prime shipped. This is 3.5-inch kart with a signature die cast gold coin and a great little addition to your collection.

Whatever you do, be sure to check out all of the 2021 LEGO Super Mario kits. And then head over to our LEGO deal hub and the latest roundup for building kits from $12. Plus, you’ll want to swing by our feature for more details on everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Marvel kits.

The new Nintendo Switch is reportedly still on track for holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU and here are details about the potential 7-inch Samsung display it will house. Then go check out the new Hori Split Pad Pro and the upcoming Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway.

More on the Mario Boo Mansion set:

Nintendo launched its first console, the Nintendo Entertainment System , in North America in 1985 and with it, introduced the popular Super Mario Bros. franchise. Mario has since gone on to star in many gaming adventures, becoming the pop-culture icon he is today. Along with his friends Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, and Toad, this classic video game hero has an enduring appeal for fans of all ages! The Deluxe Boo Mansion Playset is haunted by boos that Mario must avoid in order to get through, just like in the game

