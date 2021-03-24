Rocketbook Flip smart reusable notebook + 5 pens drops to $25 for today only (Reg. $34+)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 25% off Rocketbook smart notebook bundles. One standout is the Rocketbook Flip Smart Reusable Notepad with five pens attached at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $34 direct and currently starting at around $30 Amazon with just one pen, Today’s deal is at least 25% off and the current lowest price we can find. Not only does this provide a traditional writing setup, but you can also blast all of your notes and sketches to the cloud (just about all popular services are supported here) and then wipe the book clean with a damp cloth to start over. Not only are you getting five pens here but also a microfiber cloth. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Prefer a traditional notebook instead? The vintage-style Amazon Basics Classic Lined Notebook with an integrated bookmark and one of those nice elastic closures sells for under $8.50 Prime shipped. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 12,000 Amazon customers and carries 240-pages. Just don’t expect to be able to wipe them clean to start fresh like the Rocketbooks.

Browse through the rest of the Rocketbook Woot sale right here for additional bundles, styles, and models from $25 Prime shipped.

Or just forget the notebook altogether and go score a nice Chromebook instead. We have ongoing deals available on Samsung Chromebooks starting at $190 and a nice deal on HP’s Chromebook 14. The go check out the new all-time low we spotted on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 512GB and the rest of our ongoing Apple deals right here.

More on the Rocketbook Flip:

No more wasting paper – the Rocketbook Flip top-spiral notepad is perfect for handwriting notes and drawing diagrams.

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android.

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over.

