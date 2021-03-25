FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s TV show box set sale discounts Veep, Mad Men, and more

-
AppleMedia
Shop now From $10

Having launched a $10 or less Sci-Fi movie sale earlier in the week, Apple is back with a new batch of TV show price cuts via its iTunes storefront today. With a selection of box sets on sale to expand the digital library or kickstart your next binging session, there are popular HBO series included like everything from Veep to Mad Men and other popular shows. Everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple launches TV show box set sale

Amongst all of the savings today, our top pick is on the Veep Complete Series at $49.99. Down from its usual $90 or so going rate, this is not only matching our previous mention but also the all-time low on the iconic HBO series. So whether you’ve never seen all of the hilarity that ensures from Julia Louis-Dreyfus portraying the Vice President, or you’re looking to lock-in the show to your personal collection, today’s offer is worth a closer look. Here are some of our addition top picks.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of Sci-Fi titles in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Ready Player One, and more, you’ll find various flicks on sale from $1.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Lock-in 24-months of Dwell magazine today for just $4.5...
All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPho...
AirPods Pro fall to $160 in Woot refurb sale (Orig. $24...
Enjoy four months of Apple Music Family for FREE if you...
Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at the lowest...
New 2021 lows arrive on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at ...
Blu-ray + 4K from $12: Star Trek Stardate Collection, N...
Microsoft movie sale has Non-Stop, Divergent series, Ar...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Lock-in 24-months of Dwell magazine today for just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $40) + more

$9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 25, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, iPad Air, and MagSafe chargers

Listen now

Hands-on: NZXT N7 B550 offers AMD gamers a gorgeous motherboard for any build

Learn More
Reg. $79

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition Instant Pot at $59 shipped (Reg. $79)

$59 Learn More
Shop now

All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are now 30% off or more

30% off+ Learn More
25% off

Calvin Klein Flash Sale takes 25% off your purchase + extra 30% off clearance

+ 30% off Learn More
Reg. $130

WD’s 500GB USB-C Portable 1050MB/s SSD matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

$80 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $24, more

From $6 Learn More