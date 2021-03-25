Apple’s TV show box set sale discounts Veep, Mad Men, and more

Having launched a $10 or less Sci-Fi movie sale earlier in the week, Apple is back with a new batch of TV show price cuts via its iTunes storefront today. With a selection of box sets on sale to expand the digital library or kickstart your next binging session, there are popular HBO series included like everything from Veep to Mad Men and other popular shows. Everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple launches TV show box set sale

Amongst all of the savings today, our top pick is on the Veep Complete Series at $49.99. Down from its usual $90 or so going rate, this is not only matching our previous mention but also the all-time low on the iconic HBO series. So whether you’ve never seen all of the hilarity that ensures from Julia Louis-Dreyfus portraying the Vice President, or you’re looking to lock-in the show to your personal collection, today’s offer is worth a closer look. Here are some of our addition top picks.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of Sci-Fi titles in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Ready Player One, and more, you’ll find various flicks on sale from $1.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!