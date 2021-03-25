It is now time to go through today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. On top of this morning’s deals on Apple’s latest iPad Air and the AirPods Pro, we have now collected all of today’s Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. Highlights of today’s collection Severed, Sentinels of the Multiverse, One Deck Dungeon, Tiny Calendar Pro, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Baby Names: Meaning & Origin: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $14 (Reg. $18)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Aurora Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $7 (Reg. $14)

More on Severed:

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family. Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies. Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities.

