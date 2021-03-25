FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Severed, One Deck Dungeon, Tiny Calendar Pro, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to go through today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. On top of this morning’s deals on Apple’s latest iPad Air and the AirPods Pro, we have now collected all of today’s Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. Highlights of today’s collection Severed, Sentinels of the Multiverse, One Deck Dungeon, Tiny Calendar Pro, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Baby Names: Meaning & Origin: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $14 (Reg. $18)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War $40, Borderlands 3 Ultimate $35, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Aurora Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $7 (Reg. $14)

More on Severed:

Take control of a one-armed warrior named Sasha, wielding a living sword on her journey through a nightmare world in search of her family. Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies. Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold ...
Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: El...
Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, ...
Score this Nintendo Mario Boo Mansion diorama for your ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Superbrothers, Almos...
Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset has been ha...
Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-cours...
PowerA’s Elite-style Fusion Pro Xbox Controller w...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

All the best holiday iOS app deals: Stardew Valley, Bloons, NBA 2K20, Affinity Photo, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $40

Lock-in 24-months of Dwell magazine today for just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $40) + more

$9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 25, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, iPad Air, and MagSafe chargers

Listen now

Hands-on: NZXT N7 B550 offers AMD gamers a gorgeous motherboard for any build

Learn More
Reg. $79

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition Instant Pot at $59 shipped (Reg. $79)

$59 Learn More
Shop now

All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are now 30% off or more

30% off+ Learn More
25% off

Calvin Klein Flash Sale takes 25% off your purchase + extra 30% off clearance

+ 30% off Learn More
Reg. $130

WD’s 500GB USB-C Portable 1050MB/s SSD matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

$80 Learn More