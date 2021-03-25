FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Replenish your stock of Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets: 240-pack now $5.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 240-count package of Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets for $5.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order ships if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly between $7.50 and $8.50 at Amazon, today’s offer is about 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is great opportunity to stock up while the price is right. Helping to reduce wrinkles and impart a fresh scent to your laundry, they also contain fabric softener and are safe for your most colorful pieces. Rated 4+ stars from over 56,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something more affordable, take a look the Snuggle Plus Super Fresh Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets. A 105-pack comes in at under $4 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from nearly 20,000 Amazon customers. You’re not getting as many in the package, but it will save you a couple bucks off the top and will likely be a better option for Snuggle fans. 

We also still have some solid price drops available on Gain laundry detergent. You can still score 96-loads for just over $11 Prime shipped right now and all of the details on that offer are right here

Then go hit up our fashion deal hub for major discounts via Dick’s Sporting Goods, in the Calvin Klein Flash Sale, and footwear in the Nordstrom Rack End of Season Event, among many others

More on the Bounce Dryer Sheets:

  • Helps reduce wrinkles. 1 sheet = Small & Medium loads. 2 sheets = Large & HE Full loads. 3 sheets = Extra Large & HE Full loads
  • Controls static cling in fabrics
  • Helps repel lint and hair
  • Softens fabrics
  • Color safe

