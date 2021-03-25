Do photo or video work? Ensure your monitor is color accurate with the SpyderX Pro at $130

Amazon is offering the Datacolor SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator (SXP100) for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $170 list price, this comes within $3 of its all-time low at Amazon, though we have seen it fall to $100 once before in a limited-time sale. Whether you’re a video or photo editor, you know how crucial it is to have a color-accurate display. Using the SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator will ensure that your display is representing colors perfectly, meaning your pictures and videos will look true-to-life at all times after you finish editing. Just plug it into a USB port, dangle the calibrator over the screen, and let the software do the work. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ensure you capture photos and videos at the proper exposure and white balance when picking up a grey card. This model is just $7.50 Prime shipped and is super simple to use. It folds up for storage and has both white and grey sides, depending on what your needs are.

In need of a new computer as well? Today, we found that the latest M1-powered Mac mini is on sale for $100 off. This is a fairly rare discount, given that the model on sale sports 16GB of RAM. This is powered by Apple’s in-house processor, which boasts some fantastic speeds for just about anything you could throw at it.

Datacolor SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator features:

Calibrating your monitor to achieve color precision now takes just a minute or two – several times faster than previous models

Groundbreaking lens-based color engine provides a higher level of color accuracy for multiple monitors

SpyderX Pro is so intuitive, you don’t have to be a color expert

