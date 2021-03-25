FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Do photo or video work? Ensure your monitor is color accurate with the SpyderX Pro at $130

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsDatacolor
Reg. $170 $130

Amazon is offering the Datacolor SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator (SXP100) for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $170 list price, this comes within $3 of its all-time low at Amazon, though we have seen it fall to $100 once before in a limited-time sale. Whether you’re a video or photo editor, you know how crucial it is to have a color-accurate display. Using the SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator will ensure that your display is representing colors perfectly, meaning your pictures and videos will look true-to-life at all times after you finish editing. Just plug it into a USB port, dangle the calibrator over the screen, and let the software do the work. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ensure you capture photos and videos at the proper exposure and white balance when picking up a grey card. This model is just $7.50 Prime shipped and is super simple to use. It folds up for storage and has both white and grey sides, depending on what your needs are.

In need of a new computer as well? Today, we found that the latest M1-powered Mac mini is on sale for $100 off. This is a fairly rare discount, given that the model on sale sports 16GB of RAM. This is powered by Apple’s in-house processor, which boasts some fantastic speeds for just about anything you could throw at it.

Datacolor SpyderX Pro Monitor Calibrator features:

  • Calibrating your monitor to achieve color precision now takes just a minute or two – several times faster than previous models
  • Groundbreaking lens-based color engine provides a higher level of color accuracy for multiple monitors
  • SpyderX Pro is so intuitive, you don’t have to be a color expert

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals Datacolor

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This 2-in-1 charging dock refuels Nintendo Joy-Con and ...
Just $5.50 Prime shipped will snag MoKo’s Mini Sm...
Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A lets you bing...
Samsung’s UV gear sanitizer with Qi smartphone ch...
Anker integrates 256GB NVMe SSD into its 4-in-1 USB-C H...
Replenish your stock of Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sh...
Prep for days on the trail with a 2-pack of Amazon Basi...
LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz fall to $16 (...
Show More Comments

Related

Behind the Screens: Patrick’s high-end gaming setup / MacBook Pro

Learn More
75% off

Nintendo eShop indie games from $3: Donut County, Overcooked! 2, more up to 75% off

From $3 Learn More

Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup launches in time for peak camping season; pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $119+

DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 Gimble kit upgrades your iPhoneography setup for $100

$100 Learn More
Save now

JBL refurb. Assistant-enabled Link Portable smart speaker hits $70 (New low), more from $45

From $45 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: One Deck Dungeon, Home Workouts Gym Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $30

adidas collaborates with Peloton for a clothing collection, prices under $100: Here are our favorites

Learn More
29% off

This 2-in-1 charging dock refuels Nintendo Joy-Con and Pro controllers: $12 (Save 29%)

$12 Learn More