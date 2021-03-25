Alongside the rock-bottom Golf Digest deal we featured earlier this week, DiscountsMags is now offering a rare price drop on Dwell magazine. This popular home and architectural publication doesn’t often drop down to $5 per year like many of the other popular titles, but today’s sale is even better than that anyways. You can now lock-in 2-years of Dwell magazine for just $8.99 with free delivery every month. There’s also no sales tax and auto-renewal worries here either. Head below for more details.

Dwell magazine currently fetches $20 per year at Amazon, leaving you with a total savings of $31 with today’s 2-year offer. Very rarely does this one drop to $5 per year, never mind $4.50. Jump in for the first time or use this deal to extend your subscription at a major discount. Dwell covers all things home architecture as well as interesting projects for refreshing your space across multiple budget ranges and much more. Additional details can be found below.

Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist. The magazine’s marketplace section is great for tracking down specific pieces that catch your eye in the magazine, or you can get creative and find similar options through local resources.

