Enjoy flawless sound with the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $160 (Reg. $299)

-
HeadphonesBeats
Reg. $299 $160

When it comes to combining style and sound, Beats and Apple are a powerful tag team. The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones show the best of these two brands, with award-winning acoustics of Beats and technology from Apple. You can pick up a pair today in Gold for just $159.99 (Reg. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past decade, you have probably heard of Beats. This iconic audio brand can be seen at every major sporting event, draped around the neck of star players. This isn’t just about sponsorship; Beats headphones are genuinely some of the best for everyday listening. 

Rated at 4.6 stars on Amazon, the Solo3 headphones continue that legacy. They offer exceptional audio quality via Bluetooth, powered by an Apple W1 chip. Fine-tuned acoustics offer impressive clarity and balance for up to 40 hours on a full charge. If you run out of power, five minutes of “fast fuel” charging gives you three hours of playback.

The Solo3 headphones are also very well designed. Gold curves are easy on the eye, and soft cushions are comfortable for your ears. You can use these wireless headphones with both iOS and Android devices. Built-in controls allow you to switch tracks with ease, and iPhone users can activate Siri with a touch.

These headphones normally sell for $299, but you can grab them now for just $159.99 with this deal.

