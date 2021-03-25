FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jackinthebox kids’ science and STEM creative kits now 33% off at Amazon with deals from $12

-
33% off From $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Jackinthebox Crafts (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 33% off its science and creative STEM kits. This is great chance to score an educational Easter gift for the little ones they can actually learning something from. The Jackinthebox Space STEM Toy Set is now down to $20.79 with free shippingfor Prime members. That’s about 20% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since 2019. This set includes six fun and educational activities including building your own solar system, learning about constellations by making a streamer, creating a “magical” kaleidoscope, understanding how rockets work with a simple science experiment, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. Head below for even more from $12

Another great option on sale today is the Jackinthebox Superhero DIY Dress up Art and Craft Kit at just $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $19, this one is up to 37% off and a particularly affordable gift. This one takes kids through the process of creating their own superhero costume complete with cape, mask, and wrist cuffs. Rated 4+ stars

Browse through the rest of the Jackinthebox STEM kits on tap today. Deals start from $12 and you can find everything right here

Speaking of gifts for the kids, we are still tracking a particularly deep price drop on Osmo activity kits for Easter. Stating from $21, just about the entire lineup of its popular STEM-focused sets are on sale right now. Or get the little ones reading while Amazon is offering the Kindle Kids Edition tablet with Amazon Kids+ access at a new all-time low. 

More on the Jackinthebox Space STEM Toy Set:

Then look no further as he/she will love this kit. This Space box includes 6 activities – Make your own beautiful Solar System Mobile, Learn about the constellations by making a streamer, Make a magical kaleidoscope and see patterns in it, Learn how a rocket works by doing a simple science experiment, and Use Oreo cookies to lick off the cream and understand the different phases that the moon goes through during the month. (Only Recipe).

