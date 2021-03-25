JBL refurb. Assistant-enabled Link Portable smart speaker hits $70 (New low), more from $45

JBL is currently offering its Link Portable Smart Speaker for $69.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, you’d normally pay $180 for this speaker at full price and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re already invested in Google Assistant, this portable speaker is the perfect way to expand your smart home. It can function either on its charging base or up to five hours on the built-in battery, making it a great choice for a multitude of occasions. IPX7 water-resistance is also in tow, meaning you can use it indoors or outside without worrying that it’ll get damaged in the rain or if it gets splashed from the pool. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for more great deals.

We’re also seeing that JBL is offering its Link Music Smart Speaker for $44.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $130, and going for as much at Best Buy still, this is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This portable speaker features built-in Wi-Fi to offer you Google Assistant capabilities, allowing you to say things like “Hey Google, Play Casting Crowns on Spotify” and enjoy your music without having to browse apps on your phone. It also features JBL 360-degree Pro Sound output, which delivers “bold, dynamic” audio playback. Just keep in mind that it has to stay plugged in to function, meaning you can’t take it outside like the deal above. Rated 3.8/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Now that you’ve got smart speakers taken care of in your home, it’s time to turn your attention to the other devices. Just today, we found a deal that makes this compact Wi-Fi smart plug only $5.50. That’s right, you’ll be able to pick up around a dozen of them with today’s savings, which can seriously expand your smart home setup.

JBL Link Portable features:

The JBL Link Portable is a portable voice activated speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled that delivers immersive stereo sound. It has the Google Assistant built-in, it’s your own personal Google and always ready to help. You can ask it questions and tell it to do things.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!