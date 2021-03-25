LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz fall to $16 (Save 20%), much more from $12

After seeing the just-announced LEGO Darth Vader Helmet go up for pre-order this morning, we are now tracking a selection of LEGO Star Wars creations on sale at Amazon from $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz for $15.99. Down from $20, today’s offer is marking one of the very first discounts to date and a new all-time low. This 295-piece creation stacks up to two fan favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away. Perfect for bringing a bit of Star Wars action to your desk or wider LEGO collection, these figures recreate Mando and Baby Yoda complete with miniature accessories and display stands. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Be sure to check out the new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets which were just unveiled alongside the upcoming Probe Droid set. But then go get all of the details on the 2,300-piece NASA Space Shuttle Discovery that was just unveiled earlier today, as well as everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Marvel kits.

LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz features:

Inspire memories of epic Star Wars: The Mandalorian stories with this fun building toy for creative kids, featuring LEGO BrickHeadz versions of The Mandalorian and the Child (75317). Fans will appreciate authentic details such as The Mandalorian’s signature weapons – a blaster rifle and a blaster pistol. The Child has adjustable ears to create happy and sad expressions, and it sits in a hoverpram ‘floating’ on 4 transparent LEGO elements.

