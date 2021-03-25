FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack End of Season Event cuts up to 70% off Callaway, Levi’s, Cole Haan, UGG, more

70% off From $10

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack End of Season Event takes up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Callaway, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Levi’s, UGG, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Packable Jacket. This style is currently marked down to $60 and originally was priced at $195. It’s available in eight different color options and the packable design is great for traveling as well as convenient for storing away. I also love that you can wear this jacket for spring or fall and winter due to its down material. It can also easily be layered and it has large zippered pockets to place your essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS Sale on Sale Event that’s offering an extra 40% off hundreds of styles from $17.

