WD’s 500GB USB-C Portable 1050MB/s SSD matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is now offering the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C External Portable Solid State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this one is regularly $120 at B&H, where it is now on sale for $90. Today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. Reaching speeds up to 1050MB/s, this one features “blazing fast NVMe technology” and is a great pocket-sized SSD for storing photo libraries, backups, mobile content creation, and just as your daily portable storage medium. You’re also looking at 256-bit AES hardware encryption, both shock- and drop-resistance (to 6.5-feet), as well as a USB-C connection. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find portable SSD with USB-C and speeds as quick as today’s lead deal for less, there are some options out there for saving even more. If the absolute fastest transfers are necessary for you, take a look at the Seagate One Touch SSD 500GB External Solid State Drive Portable while its on sale for $70. This one has a nice fabric-wrapped design and still provides solid state storage, but your forgoing the USB-C connectivity and top-notch speeds. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. Otherwise, consider the WD 500GB My Passport Go SSD at $66 instead.

We are also still tracking some great price drops on Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs, the Unitek USB NVMe SSD enclosure, and a host of internal WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD options. Just be sure to check out the upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSD models that launched earlier this month.

More on the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C SSD:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

