FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

WD’s 500GB USB-C Portable 1050MB/s SSD matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesWD
Reg. $130 $80

Amazon is now offering the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C External Portable Solid State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this one is regularly $120 at B&H, where it is now on sale for $90. Today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. Reaching speeds up to 1050MB/s, this one features “blazing fast NVMe technology” and is a great pocket-sized SSD for storing photo libraries, backups, mobile content creation, and just as your daily portable storage medium. You’re also looking at 256-bit AES hardware encryption, both shock- and drop-resistance (to 6.5-feet), as well as a USB-C connection. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find portable SSD with USB-C and speeds as quick as today’s lead deal for less, there are some options out there for saving even more. If the absolute fastest transfers are necessary for you, take a look at the Seagate One Touch SSD 500GB External Solid State Drive Portable while its on sale for $70. This one has a nice fabric-wrapped design and still provides solid state storage, but your forgoing the USB-C connectivity and top-notch speeds. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. Otherwise, consider the WD 500GB My Passport Go SSD at $66 instead. 

We are also still tracking some great price drops on Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs, the Unitek USB NVMe SSD enclosure, and a host of internal WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD options. Just be sure to check out the upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSD models that launched earlier this month. 

More on the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C SSD:

  • Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)
  • Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Statio...
Roborock’s smart cleaning bots will handle the ch...
Save $100 on Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power...
Whiskey gift sets, wine glasses, more starting from $40...
Jackinthebox kids’ science and STEM creative kits...
LIFX’s new Nightvision HomeKit Color Light Bulb ...
Amazon has AUKEY wireless earbuds with ANC at $30 + mor...
Watch movies and work anywhere with this 15-inch portab...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs fall to new lows from $88 (Save 20%)

From $87 Learn More
Save $25

Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs fall to second-best prices from $70 (Save $25)

From $70 Learn More
Reg. $40

Lock-in 24-months of Dwell magazine today for just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $40) + more

$9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 25, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, iPad Air, and MagSafe chargers

Listen now

Hands-on: NZXT N7 B550 offers AMD gamers a gorgeous motherboard for any build

Learn More
Reg. $79

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition Instant Pot at $59 shipped (Reg. $79)

$59 Learn More
Shop now

All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are now 30% off or more

30% off+ Learn More
25% off

Calvin Klein Flash Sale takes 25% off your purchase + extra 30% off clearance

+ 30% off Learn More