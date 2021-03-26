Amazon’s Fire HD 10 64GB falls to new all-time low at $108 following 43% discount

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering its Fire HD 10 64GB Tablet for $107.99 shipped. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer amounts to 43% in savings, is $12 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering an ideal way to surf the web from the couch, watch content in bed, and more, Amazon’s Fire HD 10 packs a 1080p display alongside 10-hours of battery life per charge. There’s 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, and you’ll also find USB-C charging, 2MP front and rear facing cameras, as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Over 171,000 customers customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Complete the package on your new Fire HD 10 by spending some of your savings on Amazon’s official folio cover. This one not only protects your new tablet with a stylish felt design, but also provides a cover that fends off scratches from the screen while doubling as a stand while watching movies and the like. Over 34,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

But if you’re looking for a tablet capable of browsing the web and like away from home, Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A is currently on sale for $218, delivering a new all-time low in the process. That’s alongside the best prices of the year on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ models at up to $232 off.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

Fire HD 10 is our largest display in 1080p full HD—now 30% faster thanks to the powerful new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi. Enjoy downloaded content on the go with up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life.

