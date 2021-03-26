Amazon offers Hanes 4-Pack Long-Sleeved T-Shirts for $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $28), more

Amazon is currently offering the Hanes 4-Pack Long-Sleeve T-Shirts in white for $15.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $28 and today’s rate is the lowest we’ve seen this year. These t-shirts are great for everyday wear and they have a tag-less design for added comfort. This style can also easily be layered and looks great paired with workout or casual wear. Style this shirt with jeans, joggers, shorts, or chino pants alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 13,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find even more deals today.

Amazon is also offering the Hanes 3-Pack of Cotton T-Shirts for just $9.99 as well. This will easily become a go-to in your warm-weather wardrobe and this style is regularly priced at up to $15. Both men and women can wear this t-shirt alike. Plus, with over 20,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, Dick’s Sporting Goods Spring Sale is offering up to 60% off top brands including Nike, adidas, The North Face, Columbia, Under Armour, and more.

Hanes Long-Sleeve T-Shirts feature:

Full cut provides roomier fit

LayFlat collar keeps its shape wash after wash

Double-needle stitching for added durability

Note: It includes Tag with it (Tear away Tag)

Either tagless or with easily removed tearaway tag for comfort

