FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Hanes 4-Pack Long-Sleeved T-Shirts for $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $28), more

-
AmazonFashion
Reg. $28 $16

Amazon is currently offering the Hanes 4-Pack Long-Sleeve T-Shirts in white for $15.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $28 and today’s rate is the lowest we’ve seen this year. These t-shirts are great for everyday wear and they have a tag-less design for added comfort. This style can also easily be layered and looks great paired with workout or casual wear. Style this shirt with jeans, joggers, shorts, or chino pants alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 13,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find even more deals today.

Amazon is also offering the Hanes 3-Pack of Cotton T-Shirts for just $9.99 as well. This will easily become a go-to in your warm-weather wardrobe and this style is regularly priced at up to $15. Both men and women can wear this t-shirt alike. Plus, with over 20,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, Dick’s Sporting Goods Spring Sale is offering up to 60% off top brands including Nike, adidas, The North Face, Columbia, Under Armour, and more.

Hanes Long-Sleeve T-Shirts feature:

  • Full cut provides roomier fit
  • LayFlat collar keeps its shape wash after wash
  • Double-needle stitching for added durability
  • Note: It includes Tag with it (Tear away Tag)
  • Either tagless or with easily removed tearaway tag for comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Samsung T5 Portable 2TB SSD now $210.50 (Amazon low, Re...
adidas Last Chance Sale takes up to 50% off over 800 it...
Samsung’s leather Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Back Co...
Anker’s latest sale ends the week with up to 33% ...
Sony’s latest Xperia Android smartphones fall to ...
Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band ...
Smart 4K TV deals from $240: Insignia Fire TV, Sony 75-...
Osmo STEAM learning sets for iPad and Fire tablets now ...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 26, 2021 – Anker’s latest sale, braided Apple Watch band, more

Listen now
50% off

GameStop Spring sale starts this weekend, here’s the flyer and details you need to know

Starts Soon! Learn More

LEGO teases upcoming UCS-style R2-D2 set ahead of May the 4th

Learn More
Reg. $250+

Samsung T5 Portable 2TB SSD now $210.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $250+), more from $80

From $88 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Powerstation Wireless $19 (Save 37%), more

From $11 Learn More

adidas Last Chance Sale takes up to 50% off over 800 items: Running shoes, apparel, more

Learn More
Shop now

Bose Headphones 700 fall to $238 (Save 40%) in new cert. refurb eBay sale, more

extra 15% off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, Crypt of the NecroDancer, and more

FREE+ Learn More