Osmo STEAM learning sets for iPad and Fire tablets now up to 30% off from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Osmo Learning sets and technology toys starting at $20.79. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $97.99. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer saves you 30%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This iPad-centered learning experience has your little one play through seven different included games involving shapes, problem solving, early physics, and much more. The Osmo Base positions your iPad to provide a digital interface that pairs with Tangram pieces as well as number and word tiles. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable STEAM deals today:

Then after you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s sale, don’t forget that we just saw a notable offer go live on the Fire HD 10 64GB tablet, which has dropped to a new all-time low at $108. With various learning kits that can take advantage of Amazon’s tablet, it’s a great deal to go alongside all of the STEAM activities today.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit features:

Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

