Amazon's highly-rated Wag dog food is 40% off today with deals from under $7.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering 40% off a selection of its highly-rated Wag dog food. One standout, among the many, is the 30-pound bag of Chicken and Brown Rice Wag Dry Dog Food for $23.99 or $22.79 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $39, this is at least 38% off the going rate and within few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. Made in a “family-owned facility in California,” cage-free American chicken is the #1 ingredient here with no “added chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, soy, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.” It also contains antioxidants, calcium, and phosphorus to support a healthier immune system and stronger bones. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

If you’re not sure if your furry friend will like this one, give the smaller 5-pound bag a try while its on sale for $7.79 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $13, this is great way to give this flavor a shot before locking in the full 30-pound bag above. The same ingredients and ratings apply here as well.  

Browse through the rest of the Amazon Wag dog food sale right here for additional flavors starting from just under $7.50 Prime shipped. And remember to watch for additional Subscribe & Save options on each listing page. 

Head over to our home goods guide for additional price drops on items for around the house including kitchenware, DIY tools and accessories, multi-cookers, BBQ gear, and Home Depot’s pre-spring DEWALT sale

More on Amazon’s Wag Dog Food:

  • Real Meat First: Cage-free American chicken is the #1 ingredient; protein helps keep your dog at his bounding best
  • No added chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, soy, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
  • Made in a family-owned facility in California, USA
  • GRADUAL TRANSITIONING is important to help avoid dietary upsets. Please see instructions below or on the bag.
  • Our recipes are formulated with the help of veterinarians and a pet nutritionist.

