FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s $10 or less monster flick sale gets you ready for weekend movie nights

-
AppleMedia
$10 or less

The weekend is finally here and Apple is helping expand your library ahead of any upcoming movie nights with a $10 or less Monster Movie sale courtesy of iTunes. With everything from classics like Jaws, Predator, and Jurassic Park to Pacific Rim, A Quiet Place, and more, you’ll find some of the most iconic thrillers and campy action flicks in the genre. And with everything becoming a permanent part of your collection, you’ll want to head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s new $10 or less Monster Movie sale goes live

Whether you’re eagerly awaiting Godzilla vs. Kong and want to catch up on all the action or are just in need of a new movie to enjoy this weekend, today’s sale is worth a look. Everything in the sale is $10 or less and down from the usual $15 to 20 price tags to mark the best prices of the year, and some of the lowest to date. Here are all of our top picks.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of Sci-Fi titles in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Ready Player One, and more, you’ll find various flicks on sale from $1. Not to mention the selection of TV show box sets that are still discounted right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band ...
Save up to $100 on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini wit...
Lock-in 24-months of Dwell magazine today for just $4.5...
All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPho...
Apple’s TV show box set sale discounts Veep, Mad ...
Enjoy four months of Apple Music Family for FREE if you...
Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at the lowest...
New 2021 lows arrive on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Apple launches new $10 or less Sci-Fi movie sale: Blade Runner, Arrival, more from $1

From $1 Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s highly-rated Wag dog food is 40% off today with deals from under $7.50 Prime shipped

From $7.50 Learn More
28% off

Energizer’s LED Headlamp will illuminate your path, upcoming projects, more at under $11

Under $11 Learn More
Save now

PC games from $2: DOOM, Dark Souls III, Civilization VI Platinum Edition, ESO, more

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $140+

Instant Pot’s 8-Quart Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker with sous vide is yours for $99 (Reg. $140+)

$99 Learn More
50% off

Eddie Bauer’s Friends and Family Event takes 50% off your purchase: Spring layers, pants, more

from $10 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 26, 2021 – Anker’s latest sale, braided Apple Watch band, more

Listen now
50% off

GameStop Spring sale starts this weekend, here’s the flyer and details you need to know

Starts Soon! Learn More