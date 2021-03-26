Apple’s $10 or less monster flick sale gets you ready for weekend movie nights

The weekend is finally here and Apple is helping expand your library ahead of any upcoming movie nights with a $10 or less Monster Movie sale courtesy of iTunes. With everything from classics like Jaws, Predator, and Jurassic Park to Pacific Rim, A Quiet Place, and more, you’ll find some of the most iconic thrillers and campy action flicks in the genre. And with everything becoming a permanent part of your collection, you’ll want to head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s new $10 or less Monster Movie sale goes live

Whether you’re eagerly awaiting Godzilla vs. Kong and want to catch up on all the action or are just in need of a new movie to enjoy this weekend, today’s sale is worth a look. Everything in the sale is $10 or less and down from the usual $15 to 20 price tags to mark the best prices of the year, and some of the lowest to date. Here are all of our top picks.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of Sci-Fi titles in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Ready Player One, and more, you’ll find various flicks on sale from $1. Not to mention the selection of TV show box sets that are still discounted right here.

