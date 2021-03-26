Check temp, humidity, barometric pressure, more with this all-in-one weather station at $23

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Color LCD Wireless Weather Station for $22.99 Prime shipped with the code TSPDVQBT at checkout. Down $10 from its normal going rate, this beats our last mention by $3 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who likes to know hyper-local weather from right outside of your home, this wireless station is a must-have. The outdoor transmitter even has a built-in display that showcases the temperature on it so you don’t have to head indoors to see how hot or cool it is. Once inside, however, the base station offers more information, like historical highs/lows, humidity, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for ThermoPro’s outdoor thermometer. Coming in at $17 on Amazon, you’re still getting a tool that tells you the temperature of both inside and outside, though it forgoes things like barometric pressure and the like. Plus, the outdoor portion doesn’t have a built-in display for easy reading if you’re not near the base station. However, if you’re just after checking the weather, including temperature and humidity, this gets the job done great.

After checking out the mentions above, don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide. There, you’ll find things like Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw for taking care of stubborn trees outside, GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C for cleaner air this spring, and even Moen bathroom/kitchen fixtures at great prices.

Govee Wireless Weather Station features:

HD Color LCD: With full glass panel protection, you can press on screen without worrying about figure distortion. More than 170° viewing angle ensures you to see readings clearly from any direction.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!