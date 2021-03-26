FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check temp, humidity, barometric pressure, more with this all-in-one weather station at $23

-
AmazonHome GoodsGovee
$10 off $23

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Color LCD Wireless Weather Station for $22.99 Prime shipped with the code TSPDVQBT at checkout. Down $10 from its normal going rate, this beats our last mention by $3 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who likes to know hyper-local weather from right outside of your home, this wireless station is a must-have. The outdoor transmitter even has a built-in display that showcases the temperature on it so you don’t have to head indoors to see how hot or cool it is. Once inside, however, the base station offers more information, like historical highs/lows, humidity, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for ThermoPro’s outdoor thermometer. Coming in at $17 on Amazon, you’re still getting a tool that tells you the temperature of both inside and outside, though it forgoes things like barometric pressure and the like. Plus, the outdoor portion doesn’t have a built-in display for easy reading if you’re not near the base station. However, if you’re just after checking the weather, including temperature and humidity, this gets the job done great.

After checking out the mentions above, don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide. There, you’ll find things like Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw for taking care of stubborn trees outside, GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C for cleaner air this spring, and even Moen bathroom/kitchen fixtures at great prices.

Govee Wireless Weather Station features:

HD Color LCD: With full glass panel protection, you can press on screen without worrying about figure distortion. More than 170° viewing angle ensures you to see readings clearly from any direction.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw to your tool collection f...
Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey US...
GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C covers...
Just $5 adds this USB-C/USB-A wireless mouse to your po...
Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses strike best price in two y...
Monoprice’s 65-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna lets you ...
Quit dropping screws, nuts, and more with MagnoGripR...
NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem lets you ditch t...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with two solar outdoor LED lights at $27.50, more

Learn More
Save 30%

eufyCam E 3-camera system delivers 365-day battery life at $280 (Save 30%)

$280 Learn More

Green Deals: Charge your gear with this 155Wh portable power station at $79, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, Istanbul, DISTRAINT 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
22% off

Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw to your tool collection for $23.50 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

$23.50 Learn More
Save 30%

Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey USB-C hubs from $13

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is live! Save up to 50% off Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $200+

GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C covers 388-sq. ft. for $150 (Reg. $200+)

$150 Learn More