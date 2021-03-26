Cuisinart’s popular TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven drops to $95 today (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $94.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly fetching $200 new at Amazon, today’s offer is $106 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Refurbished listings on Amazon start at $180. Alongside its 1800-watts of power, this model makes for a great countertop upgrade that carries seven cooking functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, and toast. It will be your toaster oven, toaster, and air fryer in one with a capacity large enough for a 12-inch pizza or up to six slices of bread. Other features include a toast shade selector, non-stick interior, the oven light, and a series of included accessories: oven rack, baking pan, air fryer rack/basket, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

Today’s offer is also more than $100 below the popular Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven, for comparison’s sake. But if you can get away with a smaller option, take a look at the Black+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven to save some cash. It’s not quite as large, with just enough space for a 9-inch pizza, but it will provide both toaster oven and air fry capabilities for far less at just under $60 shipped on Amazon.

More on the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

This handy toaster oven not only broils, bakes, toasts and warms, it also fries up chicken, wings, shrimp and fries with little oil. This full-size toaster oven has a built-in air fryer, which uses powerful, ultra-hot air for lots of crunch without the calories. A large, 4-pound chicken requires only a teaspoon of oil to come out crispy and hot.

