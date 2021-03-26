FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cuisinart’s popular TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven drops to $95 today (Refurb, Orig. $200)

-
Home GoodswootCuisinart
Orig. $200 $95

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $94.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly fetching $200 new at Amazon, today’s offer is $106 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Refurbished listings on Amazon start at $180. Alongside its 1800-watts of power, this model makes for a great countertop upgrade that carries seven cooking functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, and toast. It will be your toaster oven, toaster, and air fryer in one with a capacity large enough for a 12-inch pizza or up to six slices of bread. Other features include a toast shade selector, non-stick interior, the oven light, and a series of included accessories: oven rack, baking pan, air fryer rack/basket, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below. 

Today’s offer is also more than $100 below the popular Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven, for comparison’s sake. But if you can get away with a smaller option, take a look at the Black+Decker Crisp N Bake Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven to save some cash. It’s not quite as large, with just enough space for a 9-inch pizza, but it will provide both toaster oven and air fry capabilities for far less at just under $60 shipped on Amazon. 

Then go swing by our home goods deal hub for even more discounted household essentials. First of, check out Home Depot’s pre-spring DEWALT sale for all of your DIY project needs, then scope out these deal on Roborock robotic vacuums and mops at up to $198 off. We are also still tracking a wide-ranging Moen bathroom/kitchen fixture Amazon sale from under $7 right here

More on the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

This handy toaster oven not only broils, bakes, toasts and warms, it also fries up chicken, wings, shrimp and fries with little oil. This full-size toaster oven has a built-in air fryer, which uses powerful, ultra-hot air for lots of crunch without the calories. A large, 4-pound chicken requires only a teaspoon of oil to come out crispy and hot. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Put a highly-rated $90 Finer Form Foldable Flat Bench i...
Amazon Moen bathroom/kitchen fixture sale from $7: Magn...
Prep for your next cookout with this 6-probe Bluetooth ...
Replenish your stock of Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sh...
This Amazon-made gaming desk has a monitor stand, headp...
Bolster your repair abilities with this 42-piece impact...
Home Depot’s pre-spring DEWALT sale takes up to 3...
Roborock’s smart cleaning bots will handle the ch...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 26, 2021 – Anker’s latest sale, braided Apple Watch band, more

Listen now
50% off

GameStop Spring sale starts this weekend, here’s the flyer and details you need to know

Starts Soon! Learn More

LEGO teases upcoming UCS-style R2-D2 set ahead of May the 4th

Learn More
Reg. $250+

Samsung T5 Portable 2TB SSD now $210.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $250+), more from $80

From $88 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Powerstation Wireless $19 (Save 37%), more

From $11 Learn More

adidas Last Chance Sale takes up to 50% off over 800 items: Running shoes, apparel, more

Learn More
Shop now

Bose Headphones 700 fall to $238 (Save 40%) in new cert. refurb eBay sale, more

extra 15% off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, Crypt of the NecroDancer, and more

FREE+ Learn More