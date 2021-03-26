Let these highly-rated egg cookers take care of breakfast from $8 (Today only, Up to 45% off)

We have spotted a couple notable egg cooker deals to make your morning routine even easier. First up, Amazon is offering the Bella Double Tier Egg Cooker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This model can support the whole family in one go with enough space to cook up to 12 eggs at once. However, it also includes everything you need for four poached eggs or an omelette including a measuring cup and various cooking inserts. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for a single-tier model for just $8.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the single-tier Bella Egg Cooker for just $7.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or free curbside pickup. Regularly $15, this model can cook up to seven eggs at once and also includes the poaching tray, measuring cup, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Best Buy customers.

More on the BELLA Double Tier Egg Cooker:

POWERFUL: 400 watt heating system with Power switch and indicator light for hassle free cooking

FAMILY SIZED MEALS: Cook up to 12 whole eggs, 4 poached eggs or an omelet

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: Boiling trays, poaching tray, omelet tray and measuring cup with piercing pin included

EGGS TO YOUR PREFERENCE: Measuring cup with piercing pin to cook eggs to your preference and prevents cracking

EASY CLEAN UP: Dishwasher safe lid, trays, and measuring cup

