FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put a highly-rated $90 Finer Form Foldable Flat Bench in your home gym at $50 off (Today only)

-
Sports-FitnesswootFiner Form
$50 off $90

Today only, Woot is offering the Finer Form Gym Foldable Flat Bench for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $140 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $110, today’s offer is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. If your home gym setup still needs a centerpiece, this might be the deal for you. Great for weight training, ab exercises, and much more, this one has a 1,000-pound capacity and is covered in 3-inches of padding. Alongside the foldable design for easy storage, it is built of “high-grade” steel with a scratch-resistant powder-coated finish. Ships with a 1-year Finer Form warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

To save even more, consider the CAP Barbell Flat Utility Bench at $65 shipped instead. This one has the same 1,000-pound capacity with a similarly padded top, not to mention the lower price tag, but you will be forgoing the foldable design. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. 

If you’re looking for something with adjustable positioning, take a look at this ongoing offer on the FLYBIRD weight training bench. Then head over to our fitness hub for deals on Tru Grit Kettlebells, these ongoing Spalding basketball hoop offers, and more. just make sure you grab an Apple Watch 6 to track your workouts while they are at new 2021 lows. 

More on the Finer Form Gym Foldable Flat Bench:

Fabricated from high-strength steel, the perfect flat bench or utility bench provides the steadiness and support that you need for dumbbell bench presses, triceps dips, ab crunches and much more. This bench is also perfect for stretching, regular ab routines and can even be incorporated with other barbell-based equipment to give you the workout you want from your home gym.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

woot

Finer Form

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tru Grit Kettlebells adjust to your desired weight, now...
Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup launches in time for ...
Prep for days on the trail with a 2-pack of Amazon Basi...
Bolster your repair abilities with this 42-piece impact...
FLYBIRD adjustable weight training bench with ‘no...
At $7.50 each, don’t overlook this 2-pack of LED ...
Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at the lowest...
Enjoy the great outdoors in Klymit’s 2-person Cro...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $170+

FLYBIRD adjustable weight training bench with ‘no assembly required’ now $136 (Reg. $170+)

$136 Learn More

Green Deals: Run your campsite with a 289Wh portable power station at $70 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $20

Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band for $13 (Save 35%)

$13 Learn More
Reg. $300+

Smart 4K TV deals from $240: Insignia Fire TV, Sony 75-inch Android, much more

From $240 Learn More
30% off

Osmo STEAM learning sets for iPad and Fire tablets now up to 30% off from $21

From $21 Learn More
Reg. $295

Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch comes in various styles for $199 (Save 33%)

$199 Learn More
Save 33%

Bring classic iPod stylings to your AirPods with elago’s AW6 case from $8 (Save 33%)

From $8 Learn More
Save 43%

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 64GB falls to new all-time low at $108 following 43% discount

$108 Learn More