Put a highly-rated $90 Finer Form Foldable Flat Bench in your home gym at $50 off (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Finer Form Gym Foldable Flat Bench for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $140 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $110, today’s offer is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. If your home gym setup still needs a centerpiece, this might be the deal for you. Great for weight training, ab exercises, and much more, this one has a 1,000-pound capacity and is covered in 3-inches of padding. Alongside the foldable design for easy storage, it is built of “high-grade” steel with a scratch-resistant powder-coated finish. Ships with a 1-year Finer Form warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

To save even more, consider the CAP Barbell Flat Utility Bench at $65 shipped instead. This one has the same 1,000-pound capacity with a similarly padded top, not to mention the lower price tag, but you will be forgoing the foldable design. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds.

If you’re looking for something with adjustable positioning, take a look at this ongoing offer on the FLYBIRD weight training bench. Then head over to our fitness hub for deals on Tru Grit Kettlebells, these ongoing Spalding basketball hoop offers, and more. just make sure you grab an Apple Watch 6 to track your workouts while they are at new 2021 lows.

More on the Finer Form Gym Foldable Flat Bench:

Fabricated from high-strength steel, the perfect flat bench or utility bench provides the steadiness and support that you need for dumbbell bench presses, triceps dips, ab crunches and much more. This bench is also perfect for stretching, regular ab routines and can even be incorporated with other barbell-based equipment to give you the workout you want from your home gym.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!