Google’s Pixel 4a 5G hits new all-time low on Xfinity Mobile as it plunges to $250

Xfinity Mobile is offering the Google Pixel 4a 5G for $249.99 shipped. Note: Activation fees may apply. This is a 50% discount from its normal going rate and beats our last mention earlier this month by $196, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Google’s all-new Pixel 4a packs a 5.8-inch OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, delivering 5G connectivity for ultra-fast download speeds. There’s more than just the screen size as an upgrade from the normal 4a here, as it also gives you increased battery life, a 16MP wide-angle camera alongside its 12.2MP primary sensor. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Moto G7 Plus. It’s factory unlocked, meaning it can be used on all GSM carriers here in the US. Plus, with 64GB of built-in storage, there’s plenty of room to keep documents, photos, and more offline. There’s no 5G connectivity here, and you’re losing out on Google’s photography technology. But, at $123, it’s a great buy at 50% below today’s lead deal.

Prefer Apple’s smartphones? Well, the iPhone 12 lineup is currently buy-one-get-one-FREE at Verizon. Plus, you’ll receive a $250 gift card with purchase, further ushering in the savings. While overall the iPhone 12 lineup costs more than either mention above, it does get you into Apple’s ecosystem if that’s something you’re after.

Google Pixel 4a 5G features:

Meet Pixel 4a with 5G, the essential Google phone. It has the helpful stuff you need in a cell phone, with an extra boost of 5G speed. So you can download a movie in seconds, enjoy smooth streaming, and play your favorite games. Pixel 4a with 5G also takes amazing ultrawide photos in any light, keeps your data safe, blocks robocalls, and has an all-day battery that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

