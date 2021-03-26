Instant Pot’s 8-Quart Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker with sous vide is yours for $99 (Reg. $140+)

JCPenney is now offering the Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker for $98.99 shipped within you apply code YOUSHOP8 at checkout. Regularly $140 or more, and currently on sale for $110 at Amazon, today’s offer is more than $40 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Alongside all of the usual multi-cooker functionality here, this one stands out from the rest of the Instant Pot lineup with new sous vide and bake presets. Other features include the easy-to-read display as well as a stainless steel inner pot that can also be used on any “gas, electric and induction stovetop/cooktop” and then get thrown in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 35,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you think you can get away with a smaller model, the 3- and 6-quart Duo Nova options start from around $60 on Amazon right now. These ones aren’t the Duo Nova Plus models with the sous vide program, but they will still provide an amazing 1-pot meal solution and save you some cash at the same time. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 150,000 Amazon customers.

The head over rot our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware and household essentials on sale. This morning saw Cuisinart’s popular TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven drop in price alongside ongoing offers on Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, this Amazon Moen bathroom/kitchen fixture sale, and this 6-probe Bluetooth wireless thermometer kit.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus:

The best gets even better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo Series; With 20 plus enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners

Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1400w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster; Pressure release time is shortened with our new QuickCool technology

Consistently delicious as you like it: 48 customizable presets for soups, beans, rice, ribs and more; Takes the guesswork out and makes cooking dishes everyone will love easy; Programs like sous vide and bake make preparing chef quality entrees and desserts easy

