FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Land your dream job with 4 résumé tools and job hunting courses for $40

-
Save now $40

Even if you start with the right skills and experience, landing a good job can seem like an impossible task. The 2021 Complete Résumé Builder Bundle can help you get more interviews, with top-rated AI software, over 100 templates, and two courses packed with tactics for $39.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Once upon a time, writing a résumé was simply about selling yourself on paper. But over the past decade, most recruiters have started using automated systems to find the best applications. If your résumé does not contain the magic keywords, you’ll never reach the interview stage. This bundle helps you beat the system, with tools and knowledge. It includes lifetime access to Rezi, a résumé builder that harnesses artificial intelligence. 

You can either upload your existing résumé to receive helpful feedback, or create a new one using the built-in templates. Rezi can even write the whole thing for you, using GPT-3. The bundle also includes 100 premium résumé and cover letter templates from ResumeInventor. They are all fully editable in a wide variety of software.

To round off the bundle, you get two highly-rated courses from Chris Haroun — an award-winning MBA professor and venture capitalist. Through eight hours of video lessons, he teaches you how to build great résumés, improve your LinkedIn profile, and handle interviews with confidence.

Order today for just $39.99 to get this impressive bundle, which is worth $3,115 all together.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Tacklife’s 1000A T8 MAX portable jump starter fal...
Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play w...
Let these highly-rated egg cookers take care of breakfa...
Pair your Magic Trackpad 2 with Kensington’s Ergo...
New Amazon low strikes this industrial L-shaped desk, n...
Lock-in 2-yrs. of National Geographic magazine for $30 ...
iPhone 12 lineup is BOGO FREE at Verizon with bundled $...
Step up your FaceTime calls with a rechargeable clip-on...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-course bundle, now $34

$34 Learn More
50% off

Tacklife’s 1000A T8 MAX portable jump starter falls to new low of $50 on Amazon (50% off)

$50 Learn More

Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free

Learn More
45% off

Let these highly-rated egg cookers take care of breakfast from $8 (Today only, Up to 45% off)

From $8 Learn More
21% off

Pair your Magic Trackpad 2 with Kensington’s ErgoSoft Wrist Rest at $8.50 (Save 21%)

$8.50 Learn More
Amazon low

New Amazon low strikes this industrial L-shaped desk, now $72 shipped

$72 Learn More
60% off

Lock-in 2-yrs. of National Geographic magazine for $30 (Reg. up to $78) + more from $4

From $4/yr. Learn More
Shop now

iPhone 12 lineup is BOGO FREE at Verizon with bundled $250 credit

BOGO Free Learn More