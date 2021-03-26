DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with a great deal on National Geographic magazine, a series of foodie publications, and much more. Pricing starts from under $4 with much of the most popular titles listed at just below $5. Shipping is free across the board and DiscountsMags will never charge sales tax or auto renew your subs on you. Head below for more details.

While it’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s sale, just make sure you check out our mid-week offers first if you’re interested in Dwell, Conde Nast Traveler, or Runner’s World. Otherwise, go wild in this weekend’s promotion.

One standout here is the 2-year subscription to National Geographic magazine at $30. This one tends to fetch around $39 per year at Amazon where you can currently score 12-months for $20. Needless to say, the $15 per year offer on tap at DiscountMags is easily the lowest price we can find and a great opportunity to have this one grace your coffee table every month for a couple years. Head below for even more details on what to expect from National Geographic magazine.

Browse through the rest of this weekend’s sale right here for additional offers starting from $4. Remember, these deals can be used to jump in for the first time or to extend your current subscription without paying anywhere near full price.

More on National Geographic magazine:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

