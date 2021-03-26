FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lock-in 2-yrs. of National Geographic magazine for $30 (Reg. up to $78) + more from $4

-
Mediadiscountmags
60% off From $4/yr.

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with a great deal on National Geographic magazine, a series of foodie publications, and much more. Pricing starts from under $4 with much of the most popular titles listed at just below $5. Shipping is free across the board and DiscountsMags will never charge sales tax or auto renew your subs on you. Head below for more details. 

While it’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s sale, just make sure you check out our mid-week offers first if you’re interested in Dwell, Conde Nast Traveler, or Runner’s World. Otherwise, go wild in this weekend’s promotion. 

One standout here is the 2-year subscription to National Geographic magazine at $30. This one tends to fetch around $39 per year at Amazon where you can currently score 12-months for $20. Needless to say, the $15 per year offer on tap at DiscountMags is easily the lowest price we can find and a great opportunity to have this one grace your coffee table every month for a couple years. Head below for even more details on what to expect from National Geographic magazine. 

Browse through the rest of this weekend’s sale right here for additional offers starting from $4. Remember, these deals can be used to jump in for the first time or to extend your current subscription without paying anywhere near full price.  

Head right over to our media hub to fill our your digital movie library for the weekend and then go grab your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies

More on National Geographic magazine:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s $10 or less monster flick sale gets you r...
Lock-in 24-months of Dwell magazine today for just $4.5...
Apple’s TV show box set sale discounts Veep, Mad ...
Enjoy four months of Apple Music Family for FREE if you...
Blu-ray + 4K from $12: Star Trek Stardate Collection, N...
Microsoft movie sale has Non-Stop, Divergent series, Ar...
Apple launches new $10 or less Sci-Fi movie sale: Blade...
Be ready to hit the course this spring: 2-yrs. Golf Dig...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Be ready to hit the course this spring: 2-yrs. Golf Digest magazine now just $5 (Reg. $40+), more

$5 Learn More
50% off

Tacklife’s 1000A T8 MAX portable jump starter falls to new low of $50 on Amazon (50% off)

$50 Learn More

Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free

Learn More
45% off

Let these highly-rated egg cookers take care of breakfast from $8 (Today only, Up to 45% off)

From $8 Learn More
21% off

Pair your Magic Trackpad 2 with Kensington’s ErgoSoft Wrist Rest at $8.50 (Save 21%)

$8.50 Learn More
Amazon low

New Amazon low strikes this industrial L-shaped desk, now $72 shipped

$72 Learn More
Save now

Land your dream job with 4 résumé tools and job hunting courses for $40

$40 Learn More
Shop now

iPhone 12 lineup is BOGO FREE at Verizon with bundled $250 credit

BOGO Free Learn More