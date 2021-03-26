Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is live! Save up to 50% off Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, more

Nordstrom’s Spring Event takes up to 50% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Cole Haan, Travis Matthew, Nike, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Travis Matthew Cloud 2.0 Quarter-Zip Pullover. This style is great for spring golf outings as well as casual events and more. You can choose from an array of fun color options and it’s priced at $69. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $115. It features material that’s lightweight, breathable, and infused with stretch too. It will become a favorite piece to grab in your closet and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, or shorts during warm weather. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Travis Matthew Cloud 2.0 Quarter-Zip Pullover $69 (Orig. $115)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoes $91 (Orig. $120)
- Cole Haan Franklin Grand Boots $150 (Orig. $200)
- Ray-Ban Justin Polarized Sunglasses $134 (Orig. $167)
- Cole Haan Osborn Plain Toe Boots $128 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Top Shop Jamie Ripped Jeans $32 (Orig. $75)
- Free People Cowl Neck Pullover $41 (Orig. $98)
- Sweaty Betty Athlete Top $51 (Orig. $68)
- Madewell Eastbrook Sweater $78 (Orig. $98)
- Beyond Yoga Living Easy Joggers $53 (Orig. $88)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!