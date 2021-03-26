FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is live! Save up to 50% off Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, more

50% off + free shipping

Nordstrom’s Spring Event takes up to 50% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Cole Haan, Travis Matthew, Nike, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Travis Matthew Cloud 2.0 Quarter-Zip Pullover. This style is great for spring golf outings as well as casual events and more. You can choose from an array of fun color options and it’s priced at $69. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $115. It features material that’s lightweight, breathable, and infused with stretch too. It will become a favorite piece to grab in your closet and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, or shorts during warm weather. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

