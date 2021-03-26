We are now heading into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Alongside all of this week’s Apple hardware price drops, we are now tracking quite a notable little batch of deals on apps and games from its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Kingdom Rush titles, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3(Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers H‪D: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Civilization VI: $30 (Reg. $50)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Baby Names: Meaning & Origin: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $14 (Reg. $18)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Tempest Pirate Action RP‪G:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

