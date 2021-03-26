FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VANKYO projectors up to 51% off: Native 1080p LED $147, Leisure 420 Mini $75, more

-
mac accessorieswootVANKYO
51% off $75+

Today only, woot is offering up to 51% off VANKYO projectors. One standout is the VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080p LED Projector for $146.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $250, this one usually fetches closer to $200 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Featuring native 1080p resolutions with 5000:1 contrast ratio, it is said to bring “3x the details” of 720p models. With the ability to create displays up to 300-inches wide, it will dwarf the largest 4K TVs for a fraction of the price and carries a pair of HDMI cables as well as lamps that last for “over 10 years of daily use.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector at $90 shipped on Amazon. This one doesn’t have as crisp a resolution, but it will still create up to 176-inch displays and provide simple to use HDMi input in a 4+ star-rated machine. 

Otherwise, browse through the rest of today’s Woot projector sale for options starting from $75 Prime shipped and up to 51% in savings off the MSRPs. 

First go check out the new 120-inch 4K L5F Laser Cinema from Hisense, then browse through the rest of the new models that have hit at the top of the year. We saw a new ViewSonic portable projector at the beginning of the month right after the 7,000-lumen Optoma laser model debuted along with the brand’s latest 240Hz 4K gaming variants.  

More on the VANKYO V600 Native 1080p LED Projector:

  • NATIVE 1080P FULL HD RESOLUTION: With native resolution of 1920*1080 and contrast ratio of 5000:1, the VANKYO Performance V600 brings 3 times of more details than 720P projectors, delivering impeccable image quality for professional use.
  • +80% BRIGHTER THAN OTHERS: Featuring 6500 lux of brightness, this V600 projector provides a display up to 300″ in size, and ideal contrast for business presentations, designed to create an excellent performance.
  • ULTRA LONG-LASTING LAMP: With long-lasting lamps, this V600 full HD projector lasts for over 10 years of daily use (2-3 hours per session)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

woot

VANKYO

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey US...
Just $5 adds this USB-C/USB-A wireless mouse to your po...
Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses strike best price in two y...
Streamline your desk with JUICEUP’s monitor mount...
Samsung T5 Portable 2TB SSD now $210.50 (Amazon low, Re...
Cuisinart’s popular TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven...
Put a highly-rated $90 Finer Form Foldable Flat Bench i...
Upgrade your on-the-go working kit with this three devi...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, Istanbul, DISTRAINT 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
$10 off

Check temp, humidity, barometric pressure, more with this all-in-one weather station at $23

$23 Learn More
22% off

Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw to your tool collection for $23.50 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

$23.50 Learn More
Save 30%

Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey USB-C hubs from $13

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is live! Save up to 50% off Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $200+

GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C covers 388-sq. ft. for $150 (Reg. $200+)

$150 Learn More

Anker debuts new PowerWave Sense iPhone stand, compact 20W USB-C charger, more

Read more Learn More
50% off

Just $5 adds this USB-C/USB-A wireless mouse to your portable work kit (50% off)

$5 Learn More