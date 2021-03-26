VANKYO projectors up to 51% off: Native 1080p LED $147, Leisure 420 Mini $75, more

Today only, woot is offering up to 51% off VANKYO projectors. One standout is the VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080p LED Projector for $146.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $250, this one usually fetches closer to $200 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Featuring native 1080p resolutions with 5000:1 contrast ratio, it is said to bring “3x the details” of 720p models. With the ability to create displays up to 300-inches wide, it will dwarf the largest 4K TVs for a fraction of the price and carries a pair of HDMI cables as well as lamps that last for “over 10 years of daily use.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector at $90 shipped on Amazon. This one doesn’t have as crisp a resolution, but it will still create up to 176-inch displays and provide simple to use HDMi input in a 4+ star-rated machine.

Otherwise, browse through the rest of today’s Woot projector sale for options starting from $75 Prime shipped and up to 51% in savings off the MSRPs.

First go check out the new 120-inch 4K L5F Laser Cinema from Hisense, then browse through the rest of the new models that have hit at the top of the year. We saw a new ViewSonic portable projector at the beginning of the month right after the 7,000-lumen Optoma laser model debuted along with the brand’s latest 240Hz 4K gaming variants.

More on the VANKYO V600 Native 1080p LED Projector:

NATIVE 1080P FULL HD RESOLUTION: With native resolution of 1920*1080 and contrast ratio of 5000:1, the VANKYO Performance V600 brings 3 times of more details than 720P projectors, delivering impeccable image quality for professional use.

+80% BRIGHTER THAN OTHERS: Featuring 6500 lux of brightness, this V600 projector provides a display up to 300″ in size, and ideal contrast for business presentations, designed to create an excellent performance.

ULTRA LONG-LASTING LAMP: With long-lasting lamps, this V600 full HD projector lasts for over 10 years of daily use (2-3 hours per session)

