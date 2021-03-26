Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw to your tool collection for $23.50 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the Wicked Folding Hand Saw for $23.36 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to add a compact hand saw to your tool collection, now’s a great time. This offering delivers a 7-inch high-carbon steel blade that can be folded into the body when not in use. Once complete, the entire thing only measures 8.25 inches long, leaving you with a much smaller solution when compared with standard solutions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re alright with wielding something standard, you can spend a fair amount less on CRAFTSMAN’s 15-inch Hand Saw. It’s all yours for $10 Prime shipped, a price that effectively cuts today’s spending by more than half. It’s one of Amazon’s best-sellers and has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating from more than 2,400 folks.

Wicked Folding Hand Saw features:

Impulse hardened high carbon steel blade

Comfortable non-slip rubber over-mold grip design – ergonomically designed to fit your hand

Rugged Cast aluminum handle construction

Fail safe blade lock design – hardened steel lock-pin & hardware, no plastic to break

