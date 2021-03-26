FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a Wicked Folding Hand Saw to your tool collection for $23.50 Prime shipped (Save 22%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWicked
22% off $23.50

Amazon is offering the Wicked Folding Hand Saw for $23.36 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to add a compact hand saw to your tool collection, now’s a great time. This offering delivers a 7-inch high-carbon steel blade that can be folded into the body when not in use. Once complete, the entire thing only measures 8.25 inches long, leaving you with a much smaller solution when compared with standard solutions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re alright with wielding something standard, you can spend a fair amount less on CRAFTSMAN’s 15-inch Hand Saw. It’s all yours for $10 Prime shipped, a price that effectively cuts today’s spending by more than half. It’s one of Amazon’s best-sellers and has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating from more than 2,400 folks.

Want to see some of the related deals we’ve found? If so, scope out Klymit’s 2-person Cross Canyon Tent at $90. You can also grab Energizer’s LED Headlamp for under $11. And if you want to add a splash of color to one of the rooms at home, peek at OxyLED’s 49-foot RGB strip lights for $15 Prime shipped.

Wicked Folding Hand Saw features:

  • Impulse hardened high carbon steel blade
  • Comfortable non-slip rubber over-mold grip design – ergonomically designed to fit your hand
  • Rugged Cast aluminum handle construction
  • Fail safe blade lock design – hardened steel lock-pin & hardware, no plastic to break

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Wicked

About the Author

Check temp, humidity, barometric pressure, more with th...
Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey US...
GermGuardian’s AC59 Air Purifier with UV-C covers...
Just $5 adds this USB-C/USB-A wireless mouse to your po...
Gunnar Vertex Gaming Glasses strike best price in two y...
Monoprice’s 65-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna lets you ...
Quit dropping screws, nuts, and more with MagnoGripR...
NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem lets you ditch t...
Show More Comments

Related

62% off

Ruggedize your 11-inch iPad Pro with Spigen’s Tough Armor Case at only $10 (Save 62%)

$10 Learn More

Green Deals: Dusk to dawn outdoor light fixture falls to $24.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Automate your lighting with two 3-way Wi-Fi switches at $13.50, more

Learn More
Save 20%

Streamline your desk with JUICEUP’s monitor mount, now $20 Prime shipped

$20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, Istanbul, DISTRAINT 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
$10 off

Check temp, humidity, barometric pressure, more with this all-in-one weather station at $23

$23 Learn More
Save 30%

Expand your Mac’s I/O with up to 30% off Aukey USB-C hubs from $13

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is live! Save up to 50% off Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, more

+ free shipping Learn More