Head outside this spring with up to 30% off best-selling Little Tikes, VTech, Green Toys, + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of preschool toys and more at up to 30% off. Our favorite is the Little Tikes T-Ball Set with 5 Balls for $14.98 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will have delivery included on orders of $25 or more. Down from its normal going rate of around $20 or more, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Now that spring is here, it’s time to head back outside with your little ones. This t-ball set is perfect to help them learn hand-eye coordination. I still have fond memories of using a similar set when I was younger, leading up to playing baseball for leagues. It’s a great time for all involved and is also a fun way to get your kids moving after staying inside all winter. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Shop the entire sale here.

If your kids are too old for t-ball like we have featured above, pick up this 4-pack of foam softballs for $10 on Amazon. They’re perfect for training young ones for kid or coach pitch, as the foam design means they’re soft so as to not hurt if someone gets hit. With four balls included, there’s plenty here to go through a normal pitching session before gathering them again.

Are your kids older? Well, get them outside with the deals we found earlier today on Segway electric scooters. Pricing starts at $375 and there’s up to $144 in savings to be had here. The scooters themselves require no gas or oil, traveling nearly 19 MPH for 25 miles before it’s time to recharge.

More about the Little Tikes T-Ball Set:

TOTSPORTS T-BALL SET – Searching for an indoor or outdoor game that will teach your child how to play baseball, softball, or Wiffle ball? These amazing baseball toys are a good start that will give excitement to your kids as they learn sports.

TODDLER DEVELOPING SKILLS – This tball set has an adjustable height “T” which adapts to a child’s developing motor skills, batting skills, and hand-eye coordination. By adding this to your toddler sports toys, your kids are on their way to be a pro.

ADJUSTABLE KIDS TEE BALL SET – Toddlers of different height, alone or with their playmates, can play. Engage in experiencing success at their age. Add excitement to your normal bat n ball activity, whether by swing, batting, and hitting tee baseball.

